POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Correction has asked the Idaho State Police to investigate an incident at Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center in which seven residents became unconscious on Monday night.

The condition of all the women improved after PWCC staff administered naloxone.

The residents were taken to the Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

Four of the women have returned to the facility. Three women remain hospitalized.

IDOC will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.

