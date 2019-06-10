7 motorcyclists clocked riding 125 mph down highway

New Hampshire state police have arrested seven motorcyclists from Massachusetts on reckless driving charges after they were clocked riding 125 mph (201 kph) on a highway.

Police say the arrests happened Sunday afternoon in Raymond, Massachusetts. Troopers were alerted to a group of motorcyclists traveling high speeds on Route 101.

Police say the motorcycles were recorded traveling at 125 mph (201 kph) in a 65-mph (105-kph) zone. Two of the motorcyclists had passengers.

All seven men are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.