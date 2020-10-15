IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 718 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 50,610.

There are a total of 45,223 confirmed cases and 5,387 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 102 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 151 new cases Thursday. There are 74 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 52 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 695 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 25,214 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 14,554 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,137, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 494.

There are 3,718 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,302 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 517.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

67 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

135 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

283 people were 80+

95.34% of deaths with known race were White. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.55% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.75% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 death is pending.

87.79% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.21% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 13,921

325

99

59 1,536

112

8

15 156

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 747

2,774

812

100

938

340

854

31 41

351

118

24

93

73

87

7 6

41

7

0

8

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,665

253

1,810

813

87

331

159

40 749

26

294

151

11

36

27

7 22

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,421

1,117

161

291

232

56

35

64 438

228

41

48

37

1

3

8 8

12

2

1

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,115

377

55

159

224 102

41

23

3

2 45

1

1

3

19 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 548

258

754

98

58 40

13

21

14

3 24

0

0

0

2 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,428

328

902

330

29

379 599

52

136

33

2

35 104

4

10

5

2

6 TOTAL 45,223 5,387 517

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

