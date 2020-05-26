IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported on Tuesday there are at least 2,699 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 34 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

Benewah County reported its first three cases.

The state says there are 2,458 confirmed cases and 241 probable cases. See the chart below.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting three new cases.

Case #52: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female age 0-19 years in Madison County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Community transmission is identified as the source of exposure.

Case #53: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 40s in Bonneville County. This individual is hospitalized. The source of exposure to COVID-19 is not known at this time.

Case #54: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 40s in BonnevilleCounty. This individual is hospitalized. The source of exposure to COVID-19 is not known at this time.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 45.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 2 persons with unknown age.

The state is reporting there are 2,100 recovered COVID-19 cases.

Two new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 81.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, nine people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 17 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 53 people were 80+.

96.3% of deaths with known race were White. 2.5% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 0 deaths is pending.

95.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 4.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.

The state said 231 hospitalizations have been reported, and 95 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Governor Brad Little announced during a press conference Thursday Idaho will enter Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds on May 16.

Governor Little announced bars can now open during Stage 3 on May 30, two weeks before what was previously anticipated.

Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebound plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. For business protocols available, click here.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 745

30

2 53

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 499

329

131

30

48

33

36

1 11

67

23

2

1

7

4

0 5

22

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 21

10

13

5

2

2

1 14

1

8

2

0

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 16

6

1

3 4

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 66

4

3 1

0

0 0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 73

3

6 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 266

13

19

9

3

31 21

4

4

0

0

3 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 2,458 241 81

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

