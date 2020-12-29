IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 137,010.
There are a total of 113,735 confirmed cases and 23,275 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 10,459 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 96 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 60 new cases and six new deaths Monday. There are 38 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 344 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Teton and Jefferson are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 55,959 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 34,602 cases.
The state said 51 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,476 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 999.
There are 7,034 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,728 cases among health care workers.
23 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,377.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 29 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 55 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 185 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 378 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 723 people were 80+
95.07% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.59% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.62% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
89.73% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.27% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post 795 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.