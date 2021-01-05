MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 798 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 143,305.

There are a total of 118,478 confirmed cases and 24,827 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 19,569 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 99 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday. There are 35 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 21 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 434 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 61,493 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 35,928 cases.

The state said 39 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,745 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,036.

There are 7,439 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,198 cases among health care workers.

11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,459.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

57 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

194 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

407 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

761 people were 80+

94.94% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.55% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.6% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

89.97% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.03% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 33,751

1,039

401

189 5,155

320

91

53 358

9

3

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,453

6,393

1,804

343

2,272

850

1,781

42 119

1,636

444

94

305

304

297

15 13

113

16

9

20

18

23

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,384

728

5,234

2,070

198

871

464

53 2,699

245

620

509

40

97

76

9 117

2

19

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,902

2,274

286

415

743

208

178

135 2,632

1,416

249

142

213

71

74

27 66

50

10

5

9

2

2

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 11,645

1,690

272

350

810 1,335

353

299

94

47 118

13

7

5

26 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,813

802

2,057

626

255 245

241

120

205

90 44

15

6

6

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 18,170

1,126

1,713

799

211

767 2,757

313

378

100

62

242 223

22

24

20

3

15 TOTAL 118,478 24,827 1,459

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

