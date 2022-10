BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Crews will be replacing the bridge on 800 N Goshen Road at 1000 E Butte Road.

800 N Goshen Road will be closed from Oct. 31 through Dec. 1

This bridge crosses the Snake River Valley Irrigation East Branch canal.

The post 800 N Goshen road to close for bridge replacement appeared first on Local News 8.