IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 806 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 155,276.

There are a total of 126,945 confirmed cases and 28,331 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 47,940 people have received the vaccine, and 58,170 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 37 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 62 new cases Saturday. There are 26 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 11 in Madison and 16 in Teton. There are a total of 558 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 70,736 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 38,885 cases.

The state said 26 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,295 and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,103.

There are 8,222 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,080 cases among health care workers.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,605.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

30 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

67 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

216 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

458 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

825 people were 80+

94.60% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.14% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

90.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 36,261

1,112

497

202 6,116

342

114

62 387

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,561

6,677

1,862

352

2,349

872

1,835

42 155

1,826

493

107

350

333

340

15 14

116

17

9

22

22

25

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,955

867

5,568

2,172

215

905

470

53 2,896

342

677

554

51

103

79

9 124

4

21

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,205

2,392

310

427

775

222

194

145 2,841

1,522

268

149

222

86

85

33 78

55

10

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,178

1,953

318

396

867 1,565

433

362

114

53 140

22

10

6

30 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,908

833

2,255

705

268 282

279

127

216

93 45

16

6

10

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 19,395

1,216

1,781

835

230

803 3,314

339

447

116

72

277 239

24

25

22

3

15 TOTAL 126,945 28,331 1,605

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

