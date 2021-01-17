IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 806 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 155,276.
There are a total of 126,945 confirmed cases and 28,331 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 47,940 people have received the vaccine, and 58,170 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 37 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 62 new cases Saturday. There are 26 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 11 in Madison and 16 in Teton. There are a total of 558 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 70,736 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 38,885 cases.
The state said 26 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,295 and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,103.
There are 8,222 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,080 cases among health care workers.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,605.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 30 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 67 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 216 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 458 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 825 people were 80+
94.60% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.14% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
90.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|36,261
1,112
497
202
|6,116
342
114
62
|387
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,561
6,677
1,862
352
2,349
872
1,835
42
|155
1,826
493
107
350
333
340
15
|14
116
17
9
22
22
25
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,955
867
5,568
2,172
215
905
470
53
|2,896
342
677
554
51
103
79
9
|124
4
21
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,205
2,392
310
427
775
222
194
145
|2,841
1,522
268
149
222
86
85
33
|78
55
10
6
12
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|13,178
1,953
318
396
867
|1,565
433
362
114
53
|140
22
10
6
30
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,908
833
2,255
705
268
|282
279
127
216
93
|45
16
6
10
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|19,395
1,216
1,781
835
230
803
|3,314
339
447
116
72
277
|239
24
25
22
3
15
|TOTAL
|126,945
|28,331
|1,605
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
