POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A ‘bombastic celebration of arena rock’ is coming to the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in May.

Hairball, an 80’s rock and roll tribute band, will make a stop on their 20th anniversary tour in Pocatello on May 2.

“If people like the best songs from Van Halen, or Journey, or Ozzy Osborne, or Bret Micheals or Guns and Roses, they play it,” said Guy Patterson, the event coordinator.

This could be the first concert to experiment with pyrotechnics at the amphitheater, depending on fire conditions at the time, Patterson said.

While the band plays covers of popular 80s rock bands, Patterson said it’s not enough to call them a ‘cover band.’

“If you were to call them a cover band, it’d be like a cover band on steroids,” Patterson said.

“Vocalists Bobby, Kris Vox, and Joe Dandy lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world,” Hairball’s website reads.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will be $10 cheaper than day of sale prices.

“This will be a great, big, fun show for all ages to kick off our concert season,” Patterson said.

For King and Country, an Australian country Christian-pop duo, will perform on Friday, July 31 at the amphitheater. Echosmith and Dave Barnes will also perform. Tickets for that event can be purchased here.

Megadeth will perform with Lamb of God on July 30 at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale.