IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho mayors are ready to get moving this month and earn money for their community in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of being physically active.

This year’s challenge attracted 81 mayors, who can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts. Mayors have two options this year:

Walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during October to earn $500 for their community

Walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during October to earn $1,000 for their community

“We are grateful that so many of our mayors are making time to do what’s good for their own health as well as benefitting their communities,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “These mayors are setting a great example about the importance of being active. Walking is one of the easiest and best things people can do for their health.”

PARTICIPATING MAYORS

Eastern IDAHO MAGIC VALLEY/CENTRAL IDAHO

City Mayor City Mayor American Falls Rebekah Sorensen Albion Isaac Loveland Ammon Sean Coletti Dietrich Deborah Moon Arimo Lonnie Gunter Fairfield Terry Lee Bancroft LuCus Spencer Hazelton Art Watkins Blackfoot Marc Carroll Hollister Jayne Self Chubbuck Kevin England Jerome David Davis Dayton Melvin E. Beutler Oakley Larry Mickelsen Downey Rex Nielson Paul Bruce Hossfeld Driggs Hyrum Johnson Shoshone Dan Pierson Firth Brandon Jolley Stanley Steve Botti Franklin Todd Hawkes Twin Falls Suzanne Hawkins Grace Jackie Barthlome Wendell Donald Dunn Idaho Falls Rebecca Casper Malad Joan Hawkins Montpelier Jared Sharp Mud Lake Sherry Locasio Pocatello Brian Blad Preston Dan Keller Rexburg Jerry Merrill Roberts B.J. Berlin Shelley Stacy Pascoe Tetonia Brent Schindler Victor Will Frohlich Weston Greg Garner

NORTHERN IDAHO

City Mayor City Mayor Bonners Ferry James R. Staples Moscow Bill Lambert Coeur d’Alene Steve Widmyer Orofino Sean Simmons Dalton Gardens Dan Edwards Osburn Kip McGillivray Dover Diane Brockway Peck Nancy Greene East Hope Vern Fleisher Pierce Dominic Consentino Ferdinand Ralph Wassmuth Ponderay Steve Geiger Fernan Lake Village Heidi Acuff Post Falls Ron Jacobson Genesee Timothy Sperber Smelterville Linda Guthmiller Hayden Steve Griffitts Spirit Lake Renee Eastman Hayden Lake Jim Ackerman Stites Gerald Cathey Hope William Breen Tensed Richard Keaveny Juliaetta Richard Groseclose Wallace Lynn Mogensen Kamiah Betty Heater Winchester Miriam Youngren Lapwai Antonio Smith Worley Charlene Waddell Lewiston Michael Collins

SOUTHWESTERN IDAHO / TREASURE VALLEY

City Mayor City Mayor Boise Lauren McLean Marsing Chad Sevy Caldwell Garret Nancolas McCall Bob Giles Cambridge Mark Loveland Meridian Robert Simison Cascade Judith Nissula Mountain Home Rich Sykes Crouch Bob Powell Nampa Debbie Kling Emmett Gordon Petrie Parma Angie Lee Garden City John Evans Star Trevor A. Chadwick Homedale Gheen Christoffersen Weiser Randy Hibberd

Since the Mayor’s Walking Challenge became a statewide event in 2018, Idaho mayors have earned $206,000 for their communities. Those funds have contributed to a variety of projects and programs that promote a healthy lifestyle across Idaho, including playgrounds, physical education equipment for schools, walking clubs, amenities at parks, scholarships for youth programs, and more.

