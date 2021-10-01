IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho mayors are ready to get moving this month and earn money for their community in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of being physically active.

This year’s challenge attracted 81 mayors, who can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts. Mayors have two options this year:

  • Walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during October to earn $500 for their community
  • Walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during October to earn $1,000 for their community

“We are grateful that so many of our mayors are making time to do what’s good for their own health as well as benefitting their communities,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “These mayors are setting a great example about the importance of being active. Walking is one of the easiest and best things people can do for their health.”

PARTICIPATING MAYORS

                 Eastern IDAHO                               MAGIC VALLEY/CENTRAL IDAHO

City Mayor   City Mayor
American Falls Rebekah Sorensen   Albion Isaac Loveland
Ammon Sean Coletti   Dietrich Deborah Moon
Arimo Lonnie Gunter   Fairfield Terry Lee
Bancroft LuCus Spencer   Hazelton Art Watkins
Blackfoot Marc Carroll   Hollister Jayne Self
Chubbuck Kevin England   Jerome David Davis
Dayton Melvin E. Beutler   Oakley Larry Mickelsen
Downey Rex Nielson   Paul Bruce Hossfeld
Driggs Hyrum Johnson   Shoshone Dan Pierson
Firth Brandon Jolley   Stanley Steve Botti
Franklin Todd Hawkes   Twin Falls Suzanne Hawkins
Grace Jackie Barthlome   Wendell Donald Dunn
Idaho Falls Rebecca Casper      
Malad Joan Hawkins      
Montpelier Jared Sharp      
Mud Lake Sherry Locasio      
Pocatello Brian Blad      
Preston Dan Keller      
Rexburg Jerry Merrill      
Roberts B.J. Berlin      
Shelley Stacy Pascoe      
Tetonia Brent Schindler      
Victor Will Frohlich      
Weston Greg Garner        

NORTHERN IDAHO

City Mayor   City Mayor
Bonners Ferry James R. Staples   Moscow Bill Lambert
Coeur d’Alene Steve Widmyer   Orofino Sean Simmons
Dalton Gardens Dan Edwards   Osburn Kip McGillivray
Dover Diane Brockway   Peck Nancy Greene
East Hope Vern Fleisher   Pierce Dominic Consentino
Ferdinand Ralph Wassmuth   Ponderay Steve Geiger
Fernan Lake Village Heidi Acuff   Post Falls Ron Jacobson
Genesee Timothy Sperber   Smelterville Linda Guthmiller
Hayden Steve Griffitts   Spirit Lake Renee Eastman
Hayden Lake Jim Ackerman   Stites Gerald Cathey
Hope William Breen   Tensed Richard Keaveny
Juliaetta Richard Groseclose   Wallace Lynn Mogensen
Kamiah Betty Heater   Winchester Miriam Youngren
Lapwai Antonio Smith   Worley Charlene Waddell
Lewiston Michael Collins      

SOUTHWESTERN IDAHO / TREASURE VALLEY

City Mayor   City Mayor
Boise Lauren McLean   Marsing Chad Sevy
Caldwell Garret Nancolas   McCall Bob Giles
Cambridge Mark Loveland   Meridian Robert Simison
Cascade Judith Nissula   Mountain Home Rich Sykes
Crouch Bob Powell   Nampa Debbie Kling
Emmett Gordon Petrie   Parma Angie Lee
Garden City John Evans   Star Trevor A. Chadwick
Homedale Gheen Christoffersen   Weiser Randy Hibberd

Since the Mayor’s Walking Challenge became a statewide event in 2018, Idaho mayors have earned $206,000 for their communities. Those funds have contributed to a variety of projects and programs that promote a healthy lifestyle across Idaho, including playgrounds, physical education equipment for schools, walking clubs, amenities at parks, scholarships for youth programs, and more.

The post 81 Idaho mayors to participate in annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge appeared first on Local News 8.