IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 810 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 157,588.

There are a total of 128,633 confirmed cases and 28,955 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 61,333 people have received the vaccine, and 73,209 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 66 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 73,517 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 39,417 cases.

The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,406 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,117.

There are 8,761 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,284 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,635.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

218 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

468 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

841 people were 80+

94.45% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.22% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

90.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 36,760

1,140

525

215 6,272

330

123

64 391

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,624

6,720

1,876

354

2,357

878

1,846

43 160

1,866

507

108

360

338

346

15 14

118

18

10

22

22

26

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,030

887

5,593

2,185

217

910

470

53 2,920

352

680

558

51

104

79

9 125

4

21

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,270

2,412

322

433

784

222

202

147 2,876

1,530

272

153

222

89

86

33 79

55

11

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,394

2,024

330

403

880 1,633

453

365

115

56 146

23

10

6

30 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,937

838

2,276

720

268 287

285

128

216

93 45

16

6

10

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 19,643

1,241

1,803

838

231

819 3,408

340

454

118

73

290 245

26

26

23

3

18 TOTAL 128,633 28,955 1,635

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

