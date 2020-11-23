IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 819 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 91,653.

There are a total of 78,163 confirmed cases and 13,490 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 222 new cases Sunday. There are 126 in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 9 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 67 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 1,144 active cases in the area. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 38,025 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 24,582 cases.

The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,610, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 688.

There are 4,855 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,822 cases among health care workers.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 849.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

17 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

34 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

109 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

231 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

450 people were 80+

94.25% of deaths with known race were White. 1.08% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

88.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 20,415

590

174

96 3,040

229

41

30 225

6

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,123

5,330

1,491

276

1,836

656

1,491

40 79

1,063

283

60

165

239

156

12 7

75

13

8

17

10

14

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 7,019

501

3,864

1,426

133

666

420

48 1,611

107

447

302

16

62

60

9 56

2

7

10

1

8

7

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,483

1,698

259

358

471

139

98

102 1,391

760

153

83

137

24

18

19 28

27

10

4

4

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 6,076

747

149

246

449 575

96

179

10

9 70

3

1

3

22 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,832

602

1,499

324

156 163

60

72

36

19 27

5

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 12,556

612

1,262

525

75

565 1,280

143

221

53

14

108 136

5

13

5

2

10 TOTAL 78,163 13,490 849

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.