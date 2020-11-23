IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 819 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 91,653.
There are a total of 78,163 confirmed cases and 13,490 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 222 new cases Sunday. There are 126 in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 9 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 67 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 1,144 active cases in the area. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 38,025 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 24,582 cases.
The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,610, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 688.
There are 4,855 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,822 cases among health care workers.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 849.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 17 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 34 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 109 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 231 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 450 people were 80+
94.25% of deaths with known race were White. 1.08% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
88.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|20,415
590
174
96
|3,040
229
41
30
|225
6
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,123
5,330
1,491
276
1,836
656
1,491
40
|79
1,063
283
60
165
239
156
12
|7
75
13
8
17
10
14
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|7,019
501
3,864
1,426
133
666
420
48
|1,611
107
447
302
16
62
60
9
|56
2
7
10
1
8
7
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,483
1,698
259
358
471
139
98
102
|1,391
760
153
83
137
24
18
19
|28
27
10
4
4
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|6,076
747
149
246
449
|575
96
179
10
9
|70
3
1
3
22
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,832
602
1,499
324
156
|163
60
72
36
19
|27
5
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|12,556
612
1,262
525
75
565
|1,280
143
221
53
14
108
|136
5
13
5
2
10
|TOTAL
|78,163
|13,490
|849
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.