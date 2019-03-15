82-year-old suspect in 1976 shooting arrested in Wisconsin

Wisconsin authorities have arrested an 82-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a young couple 43 years ago.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said DNA evidence links Raymond L. Vannieuwenhoven to the shootings of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys. They were killed in the town of Silver Cliff in 1976.

Authorities arrested Vannieuwenhoven in the town of Lakewood in northern Wisconsin.

WLUK-TV reports the sheriff’s office released new sketches of the suspect last summer using DNA from Matheys’ clothing.

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com