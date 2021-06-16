COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Police in northern Idaho say 85 dogs were found abandoned in a home where a tenant had recently been evicted.

The Kootenai Humane Society took in 66 of the dogs found in the Kellogg home on Monday, and nearby shelters took in the other animals.

One dog was dead when rescuers arrived and another had to be euthanized.

Kootenai Human Society director Debbie Jeffrey says the dogs appear to be friendly and are generally healthy and that some could be ready for adoption this weekend.

Kellogg Police Sgt. Paul Twidt says an animal cruelty investigation is underway.

