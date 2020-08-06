Idaho – Governor Little just announced an “unprecedented” amount of money for the reopening of schools this fall. In a press release dated August 6th, the Governor announced resources totaling $85 million directed to the safe reopening of schools as follows:

$10 million for additional masks, gloves, sanitizer, and plexiglass for Idaho schools

$48 million will help bridge the “digital divide” and equip schools with the computers, connectivity, and other resources to ensure successful remote learning

$21 million toward COVID-19 testing for teachers and school staff

$3 million to increase testing lab turnaround time and capacity – as well as lab upgrades – to help get test results for teachers and school staff as quickly as possible

$3 million to leverage Idaho pharmacies in testing efforts to help quickly produce testing results for teachers, school staff, and families in rural Idaho, where the majority of Idaho school districts are located

“The unprecedented amount of money we’re directing to the safe reopening of schools is helping to make schools safe places to teach and learn, and it should provide parents and teachers the confidence to return our students to the classroom for in-person instruction,” Governor Little said in a press release. “When students are out of the classroom for too long the achievement gap widens, threatening the progress of all students and our economic prosperity.”