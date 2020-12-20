IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 851 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 129,069.

There are a total of 107,789 confirmed cases and 21,280 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 2,306 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 115 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Saturday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 50,324 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 32,751 cases.

The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,121, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 932.

There are 6,634 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,273 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,275.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

25 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

50 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

168 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

351 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

674 people were 80+

95.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.63% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.67% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.51% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

89.40% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.60% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 29,593

909

293

171 4,333

280

76

54 311

9

2

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,413

6,157

1,730

333

2,181

817

1,704

42 116

1,481

408

91

262

288

244

14 10

109

15

8

19

16

22

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,467

644

4,976

1,925

185

836

448

53 2,435

191

567

468

34

97

71

9 102

2

10

14

2

12

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,548

2,162

271

408

670

177

169

121 2,391

1,264

206

131

210

59

66

26 51

38

11

4

8

2

1

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 10,036

1,376

225

322

709 1,109

216

254

52

38 102

12

6

4

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,633

758

1,939

597

241 216

165

113

182

76 41

15

3

5

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 16,868

1,030

1,606

749

137

719 2,337

297

322

91

36

202 196

17

22

18

3

14 TOTAL 107,789 21,280 1,275

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

