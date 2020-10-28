MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 862 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 61,785.

There are a total of 54,193 confirmed cases and 7,592 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 93 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed three deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed five more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 28,890 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 17,364 cases.

The state said 31 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,514, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 546.

There are 4,113 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,806 cases among health care workers.

14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 599.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

22 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

82 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

149 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

324 people were 80+

94.30% of deaths with known race were White. 0.67% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 death is pending.

86.60% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.40% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 14,762

383

108

64 1,948

147

9

18 167

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 840

3,613

972

177

1,280

468

1,103

34 43

484

147

30

117

120

104

7 7

46

9

2

9

8

9

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 4,532

287

2,613

990

91

478

241

40 956

29

345

186

11

39

34

7 35

2

3

3

1

4

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,785

1,268

218

310

308

67

52

85 776

349

69

64

67

3

3

14 14

22

4

2

2

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,894

438

73

172

264 241

54

83

3

4 49

1

1

3

20 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 809

353

917

124

77 53

20

32

18

4 24

1

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 9,301

369

990

363

51

418 712

59

147

35

6

42 108

6

10

5

2

8 TOTAL 54,193 7,592 599

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

