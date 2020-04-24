IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported on Friday there are at least 1,870 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 32 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 1,750 confirmed cases and 120 probable cases. See the chart below.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 47.1 years and ranges from 2 to 98 years of age. The data excludes 3 persons with unknown age.

The state is reporting there are 867 recovered COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were reported Friday. The total reported deaths is 54.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, seven people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 11 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 31 people were 80+.

93.18% of deaths with known race were White. 4.55% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 2.27% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

95.65% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 4.35% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

The state said 168 hospitalizations have been reported, and 71 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is not reporting new cases Friday.

Governor Brad Little has extended the stay-home order through April 30.

You can view the amended order HERE.

In an effort to instill ‘certainty’ and ‘confidence’ in Idahoans, Governor Brad Little announced a 4-stage plan to reopen Idaho during a press conference Thursday.

The detailed plan can be found at rebound.idaho.gov/.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 610

27

2 32

5

0 14

1

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 480

130

37

21

12

7

8

1 9

19

8

0

0

1

3

0 5

11

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont 16

7

5

4

2

2 12

1

3

1

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 5

3

1

2 3

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 58

4 1

0 0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 49

3

4 9

0

0 13

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 216

11

10

8

3

2 10

1

2

0

0

0 6

0

1

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,750 120 54

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

Click here to view the Tableau Dashboard for COVID-19 in Idaho

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.