IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 873 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 54,663.

There are a total of 48,524 confirmed cases and 6,139 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 118 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County, Canyon County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 26,549 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 39 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 15,637 cases.

The state said 46 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,277, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 509.

There are 3,855 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,466 cases among health care workers.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 535.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

19 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

71 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

139 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

292 people were 80+

95.30% of deaths with known race were White. 0.56% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.75% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.69% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.69% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 3 death is pending.

87.41% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.59% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 13,693

339

100

60 1,648

129

8

15 157

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 791

3,019

854

113

1,095

384

1,000

32 40

411

127

25

104

86

95

7 6

42

7

0

8

3

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,952

261

2,140

869

89

366

187

40 787

27

314

160

11

36

28

7 23

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,528

1,179

176

296

261

61

36

74 513

271

44

52

44

1

3

9 10

16

4

2

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,276

399

60

164

233 162

41

43

3

4 46

1

1

3

20 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 634

290

809

109

68 47

13

26

18

3 24

0

0

0

2 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,692

341

940

335

30

390 636

54

142

34

2

38 107

4

10

5

2

7 TOTAL 48,524 6,139 535

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.