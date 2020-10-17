IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported a record 878 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 52,582.

There are a total of 46,754 confirmed cases and 5,828 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed two new deaths due to COVID-19 within the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 165 new cases Saturday. There are 66 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 20 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 68 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 711 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 25,679 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 39 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 15,080 cases.

The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,193, and 8 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 503.

There are 3,772 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,378 cases among health care workers.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 529.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

19 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

71 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

137 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

288 people were 80+

95.20% of deaths with known race were White. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.77% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.73% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.73% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 death is pending.

87.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 13,421

332

99

60 1,592

116

8

15 157

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 768

2,878

831

107

1018

356

945

31 40

384

122

24

95

80

93

7 6

42

7

0

8

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,799

256

1,972

848

89

357

171

40 780

26

309

160

11

36

28

7 22

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,457

1,134

163

293

246

58

35

68 462

253

43

49

38

1

3

8 8

15

4

2

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,223

388

57

161

226 133

41

37

3

3 46

1

1

3

19 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 573

275

782

104

62 43

13

25

16

3 24

0

0

0

2 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,535

334

927

331

30

384 615

53

141

34

2

36 106

4

10

5

2

6 TOTAL 46,754 5,828 529

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

