IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 891 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 129,960.
There are a total of 108,424 confirmed cases and 21,536 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 3,582 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases update Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 220 new cases Sunday. There are 70 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 16 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 756 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 50,950 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 32,947 cases.
The state said 34 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,155, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 942.
There are 6,639 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,290 cases among health care workers.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,280.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 25 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 50 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 169 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 352 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 677 people were 80+
95.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.63% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.67% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.51% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 18 deaths is pending.
89.40% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.60% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|29,778
920
296
173
|4,331
281
75
54
|311
9
2
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,416
6,169
1,732
333
2,187
818
1,708
42
|116
1,486
410
91
262
291
245
14
|12
110
15
8
19
17
22
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,675
652
5,033
1,956
187
841
449
53
|2,448
194
578
468
36
94
71
9
|102
2
10
14
2
12
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,548
2,162
271
408
670
177
169
121
|2,391
1,264
206
131
210
59
66
26
|51
38
11
4
8
2
1
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|10,057
1,406
228
322
709
|1,109
217
261
52
38
|102
12
6
4
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,633
758
1,938
597
241
|216
165
113
182
76
|41
15
3
5
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|16,968
1,033
1,610
754
137
721
|2,356
297
325
92
37
204
|197
17
22
18
3
14
|TOTAL
|108,424
|21,536
|1,280
