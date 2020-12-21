IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 891 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 129,960.

There are a total of 108,424 confirmed cases and 21,536 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 3,582 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases update Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 220 new cases Sunday. There are 70 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 16 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 756 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 50,950 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 32,947 cases.

The state said 34 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,155, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 942.

There are 6,639 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,290 cases among health care workers.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,280.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

25 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

50 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

169 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

352 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

677 people were 80+

95.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.63% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.67% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.51% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 18 deaths is pending.

89.40% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.60% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 29,778

920

296

173 4,331

281

75

54 311

9

2

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,416

6,169

1,732

333

2,187

818

1,708

42 116

1,486

410

91

262

291

245

14 12

110

15

8

19

17

22

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,675

652

5,033

1,956

187

841

449

53 2,448

194

578

468

36

94

71

9 102

2

10

14

2

12

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,548

2,162

271

408

670

177

169

121 2,391

1,264

206

131

210

59

66

26 51

38

11

4

8

2

1

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 10,057

1,406

228

322

709 1,109

217

261

52

38 102

12

6

4

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,633

758

1,938

597

241 216

165

113

182

76 41

15

3

5

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 16,968

1,033

1,610

754

137

721 2,356

297

325

92

37

204 197

17

22

18

3

14 TOTAL 108,424 21,536 1,280

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

