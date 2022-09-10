JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Fire/EMS is inviting the public to join them Sunday, September 11 at a variety of events to help honor and remember the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

A 9/11 ceremony will begin at 8:00 a.m. on the Town Square at George Washington Park, with speaker sand a moment of silence. Then, any time between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the public is invited to meet first responders at the base of Snow King Mountain where they will receive a badge with a photo and name of one of the 343 firefighters with the Fire Department of the City of New York (F.D.N.Y) and 72 members of law enforcement who lost their lives on one of the most tragic days in American history.

The public is encouraged to carry that badge as they hike the 2,200 steps to the top of Snow King Mountain to symbolize the heroic, 110 flight of stairs that first responders selflessly climbed on September 11. The Snow King Hill Climb is not a timed race, but rather, an opportunity to honor those who gave their life so that others may live.

Following the Snow King Hill Climb, the public is invited to join the Moran Volunteer Firefighter Association 39th Annual Benefit Barbeque at the Hatchet Resort in Moran, Wyoming, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be live music, a raffle, auction, and BBQ ribs, chicken, and corn on the cob. Tickets are $20 for an adult and $5 for children under 12. Children under 6 are free.

