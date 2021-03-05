BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Nine attorneys and judges from across Idaho are being considered to replace retiring Idaho Supreme Court Justice Roger Burdick.

The Idaho Judicial Council released the names of the applicants for the position Friday. They include:

Kimmer W. Callahan of Coeur d’Alene, a lawyer in private practice.

Bart M. Davis of Boise, recently the U.S. attorney for the District of Idaho.

Leslie M. Hayes of Boise, an Idaho deputy attorney general in that office’s Civil Litigation Division.

Nathan R. Long of Pocatello, a lawyer in private practice.

Jessica M. Lorello of Meridian, a judge for the Idaho Court of Appeals.

Diane M. Walker of Meridian, a magistrate judge in the Fourth Judicial District.

Timothy C. Walton of Boise, a lawyer in private practice.

Thomas W. Whitney of Nampa, a district judge in the Third Judicial District.

Colleen D. Zahn of Boise, an Idaho deputy attorney general in that office’s Criminal Law Division.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The Supreme Court is Idaho’s highest court. It hears appeals from trial courts across the state, certain original claims involving the state of Idaho and oversees the administration of Idaho’s statewide court system.

Idaho Code 1-2102 tasks the Judicial Council with reviewing applicants when a vacancy opens on the Supreme Court during a term of office. After interviewing the applicants and reviewing public comment, the Council will select two to four names to provide to Gov. Brad Little. The governor will then appoint one person from those names to the Supreme Court.

Justice Burdick will retire June 30 after 47 years as an attorney, judge and justice in Idaho’s courts. He announced his retirement Feb. 3. The new appointee will serve the remainder of Justice Burdick’s term, which ends in January 2023. A nonpartisan election to elect a justice for the next six-year term will be held in May 2022.

The post 9 applicants seek Idaho Supreme Court seat appeared first on Local News 8.