ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Nine people were rescued from a cabin below Stone Bridge, northeast of Ashton, after their inner-tubes toppled in the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River.

Fremont County Search and Rescue said the Bonneville County residents were floating on the river at 7:13 p.m. Saturday when they got too cold to continue. Six of them ended up at the cabin and 3 others were rescued by private individuals. One required medical attention and was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The others were checked out by Ashton EMS personnel at the Ashton Boat Dock.

Fremont County authorities advise that rivers are running very high, swift and cold due to melting snow runoff. Use extreme caution if you’re planning an outing along waterways and check the forecast for weather advisories.