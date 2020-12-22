IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 917 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 130,877.
There are a total of 109,102 confirmed cases and 21,775 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 4,348 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has five new deaths and 93 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 51,421 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 33,142 cases.
The state said 53 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,208, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 948.
There are 6,671 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,327 cases among health care workers.
21 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,301.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 25 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 52 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 176 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 354 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 687 people were 80+
95.18% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.62% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.71% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.63% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
89.52% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.48% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|30,023
941
298
176
|4,389
282
75
55
|316
9
3
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,414
6,176
1,730
333
2,195
820
1,718
42
|118
1,499
414
91
268
294
251
14
|12
111
15
8
19
17
22
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,675
652
5,033
1,956
187
841
449
53
|2,448
194
578
468
36
94
71
9
|105
2
10
14
2
12
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,581
2,170
271
409
674
183
169
121
|2,401
1,277
206
131
210
60
66
27
|54
40
11
4
8
2
1
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|10,167
1,418
228
322
723
|1,157
233
261
53
41
|104
12
6
4
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,670
770
1,956
603
246
|217
170
115
184
76
|42
15
3
6
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|17,015
1,037
1,612
756
151
725
|2,365
296
336
91
36
207
|198
17
22
18
3
14
|TOTAL
|109,102
|21,775
|1,301
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
