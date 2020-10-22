IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 950 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 56,600.
There are a total of 49,981 confirmed cases and 6,619 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 111 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Thursday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has confirmed three more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 27,221 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 39 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 16,082 cases.
The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,363, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 524.
There are 3,914 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,582 cases among health care workers.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 553.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 12 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 20 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 75 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 143 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 230 people were 80+
95.08% of deaths with known race were White. 0.73% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.73% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.64% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.82% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 death is pending.
86.89% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.11% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|14,000
356
102
60
|1,746
134
9
15
|160
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|803
3,192
891
124
1,129
405
1,016
33
|41
445
130
26
113
96
97
7
|6
43
7
0
8
5
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,120
273
2,235
897
89
388
194
40
|830
29
323
165
11
37
28
7
|27
2
3
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,567
1,200
188
304
275
62
39
79
|589
297
52
58
53
1
3
10
|10
16
4
2
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,490
408
63
165
241
|187
46
58
3
4
|48
1
1
3
20
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|675
308
835
112
70
|50
15
27
18
3
|24
1
0
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,869
350
955
345
30
394
|667
58
143
35
2
40
|108
6
10
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|49,981
|6,619
|553
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.