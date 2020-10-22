IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 950 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 56,600.

There are a total of 49,981 confirmed cases and 6,619 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 111 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Thursday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has confirmed three more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 27,221 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 39 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 16,082 cases.

The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,363, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 524.

There are 3,914 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,582 cases among health care workers.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 553.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

12 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

20 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

75 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

143 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

230 people were 80+

95.08% of deaths with known race were White. 0.73% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.73% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.64% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.82% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 death is pending.

86.89% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.11% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 14,000

356

102

60 1,746

134

9

15 160

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 803

3,192

891

124

1,129

405

1,016

33 41

445

130

26

113

96

97

7 6

43

7

0

8

5

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 4,120

273

2,235

897

89

388

194

40 830

29

323

165

11

37

28

7 27

2

3

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,567

1,200

188

304

275

62

39

79 589

297

52

58

53

1

3

10 10

16

4

2

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,490

408

63

165

241 187

46

58

3

4 48

1

1

3

20 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 675

308

835

112

70 50

15

27

18

3 24

1

0

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,869

350

955

345

30

394 667

58

143

35

2

40 108

6

10

5

2

8 TOTAL 49,981 6,619 553

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

