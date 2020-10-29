IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 961 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 62,746.

There are a total of 54,969 confirmed cases and 7,777 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 29,195 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 17,579 cases.

The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,549, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 546.

There are 4,144 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,871 cases among health care workers.

16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 615.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

22 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

85 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

153 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

335 people were 80+

93.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.81% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.81% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.11% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.28% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 0 death is pending.

86.99% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.01% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

