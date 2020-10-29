IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 961 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 62,746.
There are a total of 54,969 confirmed cases and 7,777 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 102 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed three more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 29,195 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 17,579 cases.
The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,549, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 546.
There are 4,144 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,871 cases among health care workers.
16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 615.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 22 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 85 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 153 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 335 people were 80+
93.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.81% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.81% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.11% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.28% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 0 death is pending.
86.99% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.01% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|14,932
393
110
65
|1,976
150
9
18
|174
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|853
3,703
991
182
1,298
479
1,114
35
|44
497
151
31
121
125
106
6
|7
48
9
2
9
9
9
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,611
292
2,649
1,013
92
485
254
40
|999
29
350
199
11
41
35
7
|37
2
4
3
1
4
1
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,812
1,273
221
312
314
69
54
88
|816
357
72
64
73
3
4
14
|14
22
4
2
2
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|4,001
453
80
176
276
|252
55
93
3
5
|50
1
1
3
20
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|841
356
928
127
80
|54
20
34
18
4
|24
1
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|9,381
373
996
364
56
425
|730
63
149
35
7
46
|109
6
10
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|54,969
|7,777
|615
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.