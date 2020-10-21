IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 987 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 55,650.
There are a total of 49,228 confirmed cases and 6,422 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 126 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County, Canyon County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 26,916 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 39 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 15,868 cases.
The state said 50 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,327, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 514.
There are 3,884 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,525 cases among health care workers.
11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 546.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 12 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 19 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 73 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 142 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 296 people were 80+
95.05% of deaths with known race were White. 0.73% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.73% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.65% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.83% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 1 death is pending.
86.97% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.03% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|13,793
345
102
60
|1,703
132
8
15
|158
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|801
3,109
877
118
1,114
393
1,006
32
|41
431
129
25
107
92
97
7
|6
42
7
0
8
3
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,053
270
2,208
885
89
375
194
40
|817
27
321
161
11
36
28
7
|25
2
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,548
1,192
184
298
268
62
38
75
|554
287
46
54
50
1
3
10
|10
16
4
2
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,446
406
62
164
237
|183
44
53
3
4
|48
1
1
3
20
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|640
298
821
110
68
|50
13
26
18
3
|24
1
0
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,786
347
946
343
30
392
|652
54
143
35
2
39
|108
45
10
5
2
7
|TOTAL
|49,228
|6,422
|546
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.