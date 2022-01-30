POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This weekend, the My World Discovery Museum in Pocatello hosted its annual “A Day at Hogwarts” at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building.

Guests were fitted for the perfect wand, sorted into one of four houses from the Harry Potter series, played the game of quidditch among many more interactive activities.

The event helped fundraise for the My World Discovery Museum, raising dollars to be able to be open year-round at a reasonable price.

