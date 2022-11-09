Julie Mitchell Rounds

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Julie Mitchell Rounds and Konda Fuller met nearly 30 years ago. It was a fast friendship, and shortly after the two friends met, they decided they wanted to starting hosting craft fairs.

“She’s the best business partner you could ask for best friend. We have a great time together,” Rounds said.

Since then, they have worked hard to grow the size of their fair and bring it to its current location at the Town and Country Gardens shop in Idaho Falls, where the fair has been for the past 16 years.

“We then were at a furniture store for a number of years and then the owner of Town and Country Gardens at the time, John Crook, approached us to see if we’d be interested in hosting one here in the greenhouse. And we thought that sounded like a fabulous idea,” Rounds said.

Over the years, Rounds says people have loved to support the fair.

“People are very supportive. It’s a fun place to come. Bring your family, bring your friends, come to enjoy the day. Go have lunch somewhere. Just have a fun time of it. And it has really grown each year has has just gotten a little better and better over the years.”

The fair is held every year in November as a way to support your local craftsperson during the holiday season, Rounds said.

“It’s wonderful to shop local, to support local people who are are using their talents and their gifts and just trying to help support their families and enjoy their their crafts and their abilities while they’re doing it.”

The fair will remain open until Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. It is at the Town and Country Gardens store at 5800 S Yellowstone Highway, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. It is open starting at 10 a.m. For more information on the fair, click here.

