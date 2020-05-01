News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – We are entering Stage 1 in the Rebound Idaho Plan. That means customers are able to re-enter stores that have been closed for some time.

“It’s a whole new world,” store manager for Molinelli’s, Lance Buttars said. “Nobody knows what to expect or how to play this game. I’m hoping America will figure out this challenge. I’m hoping we’ll do the same.”

Like thousands of retailer owners, Lance Buttars is trying to adjust to what is seen as the “new normal.” His store is open and soon-to-be grooms are picking out rings. It’s a good day for lance, but he still worries about the future.

“I really hope people don’t get so used to being at home and get highly skilled at shopping online,” Buttars said.

Nearly all retail stores and churches can operate under strict protocol. Molinelli’s is welcoming customers by wearing face-coverings, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and social distancing.

“We’re just trying to do what everyone else is doing; try to exercise good judgment and personal hygiene,”

This is the first part of governor Brad Little’s 4-stage plan to re-open the economy. Health experts say each day is essential to get to stage two, and beyond.

“We encourage people to take it seriously, and to help support communities and stay healthy as we move forward so on May 16th we are able to open up additional businesses and get people back to work,” district manager for Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Maggie Mann said.