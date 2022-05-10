DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – Frisbee golf or disc golf is a fast growing sport, and in the city of Driggs, the participants of the sport will have a new course to use a bit closer to home.

Set in the beautiful Teton Valley, the new nine hole course is going in a five acre block of land that was donated to the city.

Doug Self, the city’s director of community development, says once the lease on the land for the old course ran out, many in the area spoke out.

“We had a large outcry from all of the families and people that use this golf course,” Self said.

Self says thanks to a prime location near the South 5th Street Skate Park, the course was always busy, “which was one of our more popular park amenities in the city.”

One of the cities more avid participants of the sport, Philip Hornberger, says it was a group effort between them and the city too get this new course worked out.

“It’s cool to build a whole new course and be a part of the layout and like kind of the, the stuff we want to see out here and build it to like try and hopefully get more people out here and get more people excited on board,” Hornberger said.

A process he says took a large part of the winter, “there were a lot of people walking around and I was going through the snow to figure out where we wanted to put the tees and baskets.”

Hornberger says the course is being made for everyone.

“It’ll be pretty family friendly and, you know, able to play by everyone. Not super difficult, but not super easy,” Hornberger said.

Self says the course should be ready once the snow stops coming which should be in a couple weeks from May 10, 2022. Once the course is ready, Hornberger says the disc golfers in the area hope to have inaugural tournament to christen the new course.

