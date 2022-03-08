EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) – A number of school districts will be holding school bonds and levy elections on Tuesday, March 8. Below is a synopsis of what is on the ballot.
JEFFERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 251
What: $80-million dollar bond
To fund: Build a new middle school, remodel Rigby Middle School into a career technical center, construct a new gymnasium for Roberts Elementary School, acquire land for a future school site, construct 8 classrooms to Farnsworth Middle School, a security review for new and existing buildings, construction a Rigby High/community recreational facility and renovate and improve other existing schools.
Cost to the taxpayer: The estimated average annual cost is $237.88 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Vote needed: 66.67% approval
More resources:
Jefferson School Bond information
Past stories: Jefferson School District seeking $80 million bond
MADISON SCHOOL DISTRICT 150
What: $25,500,000 bond
To fund: Construct a new Hibbard Elementary School, renovate the existing Hibbard Elementary School into an early childhood center, construct a multi-classroom addition and cafeteria expansion at Madison Jr. High School, and renovate and improve other existing facilities.
Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $67.07 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Vote needed: 66.67% approval
More resources:
Madison School Bond 2022 information
Past stories: Madison School District seeking $25.5 million bond
IDAHO FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT 91
What: $2,440,000 School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy (10-year levy)
To fund: Capital expenses such as technology, school buses, matching funds for PTOs, as well as ongoing maintenance and routine repairs to our school buildings.
Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $46.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Same as the current levy.
Vote needed: 55% approval
More resources:
SHELLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT 60
What: $575,000 per year Supplemental Levy (2-years)
To fund: General maintenance and operations of the school district.
Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $73.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Same as the current levy.
Vote needed: 50% +1 approval
More resources:
MACKAY SCHOOL DISTRICT 182
(2 Issues on the ballot)
(1) What: $748,664,000 School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy (total over 5 years)
To fund: To raise funds to build a school or other buildings, maintain and repair existing buildings, purchase school buses, equipment
Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $74.81 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Vote needed: 55% approval
(2) What: $75,000/yr Supplemental Levy (2-years)
To fund: General maintenance and operations of the school district.
Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $40.98 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Same as the current rate.
Vote needed: 50% +1 approval
SODA SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT 150
What: $698,000 Supplemental Levy (1 year)
To fund: General maintenance and operations of the school district.
Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $89.90 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Lower than the current levy of $97.77 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Vote needed: 50% +1 approval
ABERDEEN SCHOOL DISTRICT
What: $950,000 Supplemental Levy (2 Year)
To fund: General maintenance and operations of the school district.
Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $355.19 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Vote needed: 50% +1 approval
