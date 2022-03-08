EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) – A number of school districts will be holding school bonds and levy elections on Tuesday, March 8. Below is a synopsis of what is on the ballot.

JEFFERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 251

What: $80-million dollar bond

To fund: Build a new middle school, remodel Rigby Middle School into a career technical center, construct a new gymnasium for Roberts Elementary School, acquire land for a future school site, construct 8 classrooms to Farnsworth Middle School, a security review for new and existing buildings, construction a Rigby High/community recreational facility and renovate and improve other existing schools.

Cost to the taxpayer: The estimated average annual cost is $237.88 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

Vote needed: 66.67% approval

MADISON SCHOOL DISTRICT 150

What: $25,500,000 bond

To fund: Construct a new Hibbard Elementary School, renovate the existing Hibbard Elementary School into an early childhood center, construct a multi-classroom addition and cafeteria expansion at Madison Jr. High School, and renovate and improve other existing facilities.

Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $67.07 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

Vote needed: 66.67% approval

IDAHO FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT 91

What: $2,440,000 School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy (10-year levy)

To fund: Capital expenses such as technology, school buses, matching funds for PTOs, as well as ongoing maintenance and routine repairs to our school buildings.

Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $46.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Same as the current levy.

Vote needed: 55% approval

SHELLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT 60

What: $575,000 per year Supplemental Levy (2-years)

To fund: General maintenance and operations of the school district.

Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $73.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Same as the current levy.

Vote needed: 50% +1 approval

MACKAY SCHOOL DISTRICT 182

(2 Issues on the ballot)

(1) What: $748,664,000 School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy (total over 5 years)

To fund: To raise funds to build a school or other buildings, maintain and repair existing buildings, purchase school buses, equipment

Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $74.81 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

Vote needed: 55% approval

(2) What: $75,000/yr Supplemental Levy (2-years)

To fund: General maintenance and operations of the school district.

Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $40.98 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Same as the current rate.

Vote needed: 50% +1 approval

SODA SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT 150

What: $698,000 Supplemental Levy (1 year)

To fund: General maintenance and operations of the school district.

Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $89.90 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Lower than the current levy of $97.77 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Vote needed: 50% +1 approval

ABERDEEN SCHOOL DISTRICT

What: $950,000 Supplemental Levy (2 Year)

To fund: General maintenance and operations of the school district.

Cost: The estimated average annual cost is $355.19 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

Vote needed: 50% +1 approval

