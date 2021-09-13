POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A media briefing about the Pocatello Temple has been set for Monday at 10 a.m.

You can watch it below.

The temple in the city of Pocatello will be dedicated on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in three sessions, by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who will preside at the dedication. The dedicatory sessions will be held at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The public is invited to tour the new temple in Pocatello, beginning on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The open house runs through Saturday, October 23, except for Sundays, including September 19, 26, October 2–3 (general conference), 10 and 17.

A youth devotional will be held on Saturday, November 6, just prior to the dedication. The dedicatory sessions and youth devotional will be broadcast to all congregations in the Pocatello Idaho Temple District.

The Pocatello Idaho Temple will open to patrons for ordinances on Tuesday, November 16.

Ground was broken for the temple, located in southeastern Idaho, in the spring of 2019. The temple was announced in April 2017 by Church President Thomas S. Monson.

This will be the Gem State’s sixth operating temple. Temples are in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Rexburg and Twin Falls. A seventh temple has been announced in Burley.

