IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Camping season is approaching, and while many of us may wish to take part in the past time, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is reminding us to plan ahead.

Bruce Hallman, the public affairs officer for the bureau, says the camp ground sites are already filling up.

“We do expect them to be very busy. The recreation people on our district are very in tune with getting calls from from the public,” Hallman said.

With such an increase, Hallman says the bureau is preparing for the increase.

“More and more we’re starting to see people that are getting used to that and we like that,” Hallman said. “But we need to be able to service that. We need to be able to deal with increased people and increased usage.”

Hallman says perhaps the best way to prepare and plan ahead with the increased usage is to reserve a campsite ahead of time. Calling ahead will work but he says the best thing to do is use recreation.gov.

“A very neat tool.” he says. He also adds if your desired site is full to keep checking as others plans may change.

“Something happens and you just can’t go, then that spot might become available. So whether it’s online, whether it’s, you know, just first come, first serve or even given a call, you know, is definitely worth a try,” Hallman said.

Even if spots open up, Hallman expects the campsites to be really crowded this year.

“I think it’ll be pretty full, especially on the weekends.”

