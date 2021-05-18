IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s election day for taxing districts across the state. Only a handful of issues are on the ballot.

The Bonneville School District 93 is hoping voters will approve the renewals of their supplemental levy and plant facilities levy. The two levies denied in March when the district tried to increase the levies. This time they are asking voters to renew the levy rate they currently have. The Supplemental Levy is $5.8 million and the Facilities Levy is $2.8 million.

Voters in Zone 3 of the Idaho Falls School District 91 will be deciding if to recall their school board trustee Lara Hill. Petitioners say Hill voted for the hybrid schedule instead of in-person learning which they believe parents wanted.

Firth School District is asking for a $4 million plant facilities levy to pay for building repairs, including its track and auditorium. It would also pay for building and technology upgrades.

In Bannock County, the North Bannock Fire District is asking for a permanent $316,000 increase to their annual budget. It would cost taxpayers in the district about $89 more per $100,000 of taxable property value. The money would be used for firefighter and EMT staffing.

In McCammon, officials are asking for a $1.3 million bond for a new fire station and convert city offices into a senior and community center.

The city of Grace is asking for a bond of $3.2 million to upgrade is water system.

Franklin County is asking for a bond of $2.9 million to renovate it’s court house.

The ambulance district in Fremont County is asking for a levy of $250,000 per year for two years to help with all aspects of maintenance and operations of the district.

The Teton County School District 401 is asking for a 5-year Plant Facilities Levy of $500,000 per year.

Election results are expected to be announced later tonight after the polls close at 8 p.m.

A quick look at what's on the ballot this election day