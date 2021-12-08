IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After an accident involving a Bonneville County deputy early Tuesday morning, law enforcement is taking the opportunity to remind us we should be extra careful this time of year.

It may take longer than we all would like, but give some time to warm up the car and scrape the entirety of the vehicle’s windshield.

Jessica Clements shared why this is so important.

“There’s a reason for that when you have one of those windows obstructed or part of you instead obstructed,” she said. “There’s a whole section of the roadway that you’re missing, and that could be a child. It could be a car, it could be an animal, could be a lot of different things.”

Being able to see during the winter is important, as the roads will be icy. Jessica also shared with me where we can find black ice most often.

“Black ice, as we normally see it, for the most part on bridges and overpasses. Those areas where there are there’s a possibility of having cold air underneath of the structure and on top.”

With the ice on the roads and windshields it may be time to consider placing winter tires on our vehicles. Mitch Kvarfordt said our tires should be checked up on this time of year first.

“Make sure that they are not more than half worn out because the more worn out the tires get plus flex, they have less flex, they have less traction.”

If you are concerned about your tires, you can use an age old trick.

Just grab a penny and place it in the tread of your tire.

“If you can see Lincoln’s head, you need tires,” he said. “If you can’t see Lincoln’s head, than your probably still in pretty good shape.”

He also said as long as the tread is good on your all-season tire, you won’t have to worry.

Overall, by adding some extra steps into our morning commute we can be all the safer on the roads this winter.

