IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The East Idaho Vets Center which has moved from its former location in Pocatello held its grand opening on Wednesday.

The center will be open to all of our regions heroes who have seen active combat on the front lines. They also lend a hand to those who have experienced sexual trauma in the military as well. The center is staffed by councilors and therapists all of whom are able to explain to our vets what their bodies have gone through on the front lines and help them work their way through it.

For our veterans who have served on the front line, their nervous systems go through major changes that allows them to have some natural protection from their environment. It makes the change of coming home that much harder.

So having this resource in an area which is much more central to all of Eastern Idaho is ideal for those in the Veteran center.

Wednesday also allowed for a 1:13 model of the USS IDAHO SSN to make an appearance.

“It certainly helps, build the veteran community and the remembrance of Veterans Day,” Director Darshan Soske said.

Many of the veterans who attended the open house Wednesday said they were very excited to be able to have this resource closer to home.

