IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission held its first annual “Walk in the Cold” event Saturday morning.

The 5K walk around downtown Idaho Falls helped raise awareness and support for the growing homeless population in East Idaho.

“There are very real situations where people are in very cold weather all the time,” said event planner Olivia Stauffer. “And right here in our own community. So our goal is to just educate people while we’re here, while we’re having a good time, and we hope that those volunteers get involved after the event.”

The directors of IFRM hoped the event would help more people become aware of the resources they offer.

“Most people that I go out and talk to about homelessness don’t even know that it’s an issue,” said IFRM Director Tyler Perkins. “They’ve never even heard of Idaho Falls Rescue Mission to the shelters. And so this is actually specifically planned to bring the community out and be a community education piece for not only us but all of the organizations that we partner with.”

Participants helped raise money for the local rescue mission.

Several local businesses made donations to the event.

“As part of this event as Rescue Mission came to us to see if we could do anything to help support,” said one owner of Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycles Todd Williams. “We provided them with a side-by-side to raffle off in order to help generate a little bit more money for the good cause.”

More than 260 people came out to support the event. Some of the Participants had even been homeless at some point.

James Folk moved to Idaho after a traumatic car accident. When his friends turned him away, he was able to walk through the doors of the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

“I have a stick,” said Folk while waving a long walking stick. “I walked through the door almost two years, a little over two and a half years ago, and this very stick is the same one, and I’m going to use it in a walk today.”

Those involved say they were moved by the overwhelming support from the community.

“People have come together to help support this because it’s a need a it’s something really important. And this is one of the reasons why we’ve made Idaho Falls our home,” said Williams.

Organizers say the event was extremely successful and they hope to have a bigger crowd next year.

The post A Walk In The Cold event steps in for local rescue mission appeared first on Local News 8.