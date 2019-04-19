AAA: Add car tune ups to your pre-summer plans

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Matthew Conde, Government and Public Affairs Director for AAA Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー As summer approaches, experts are reminding people to add car tune ups to their summer planning to do lists.

“This is the time of year where we’re dealing with spring cleaning and just daily maintenance kinds of things,” Matthew Conde, Government and Public Affairs Director for AAA Idaho, told KID NewsRadio. “When we look at cars, flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts are usually the main culprits. AAA plans to rescue somewhere around 8 million motorists this summer and more than 16,000 of them will be Idahoans.”

It’s easy to avoid being one of those 16,000 Idaho motorists who will deal with car troubles on a summer road trip, Conde said. Performing some preventative car maintenance can not only save a headache when traveling, but also soften the financial blow of unexpected repairs.

“There’s a lot of things that we can do on a preventative level to keep us from having a problem at the roadside and keep us from interrupting our vacation plans,” Conde said. “It’s so important to get those things taken care of now..it’s just a good idea to diagnose a problem now and then see what your solution is and have plenty of time and opportunity to address those issues before you hit the road.”

Planning a summer road trip doesn’t mean embarking on a cross country road trip, Conde added. Some of the best summer excursions are in Idahoans own backyard.

“We’re so blessed in Idaho because pretty much in any direction you might want to drive, you’re bound to hit a national park,” Conde said. “AAA curates more than 450 preplanned road trips. It turns out three of the five most popular are within easy striking distance for most of us. Las Vegas to the national parks, northern California and the southern Oregon coast and the Black Hills of South Dakota, which is on my list for this year.”