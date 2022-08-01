BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)– AAA reports Idaho drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump now that the state’s average gas price is below the $5 mark and has been steadily falling for the past few weeks.

According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $4.91, which is 11 cents less than a week ago and 34 cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $4.21 per gallon, which is 14 cents less than a week ago and 63 cents less than a month ago.

“We may see a cyclical pattern in the run-up to Labor Day, where falling gas prices prompt an occasional surge in fuel demand, followed by upward pressure on crude oil and gas prices that curbs that demand,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “The market is pretty skittish right now, but significant price drops may come in the fall, provided that we avoid the misfortune of a hurricane making landfall near a major refinery or some other supply chain issue.”

In a new AAA survey, 64% of U.S. adults say that they’ve changed their driving habits since March – when gas prices skyrocketed – with 23% making “major changes.” The top three adjustments are driving less (88%), combining errands (74%), and reducing shopping or dining out (56%). About 30% say that they’ve delayed major purchases or postponed vacations due to higher pump prices.

AAA reminds drivers that fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. If you tend to drive over the speed limit, reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can improve fuel economy by as much as 14%. Drivers should also keep their tires properly inflated, and never pay for premium gas unless specifically required by the vehicle manufacturer.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of 8/1/22:

Idaho Falls – $4.94

Pocatello – $4.92

Rexburg – $4.95

Boise – $5.00

Coeur d’Alene – $4.67

Franklin – $4.87

Lewiston – $4.45

Twin Falls – $4.94

The post AAA: Gas prices start down as driving habits change appeared first on Local News 8.