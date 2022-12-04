BOISE – (December 1, 2022) – As electric vehicles increase in popularity, AAA continues to expand its product offerings to help EV owners stay on the go.

As part of a 14-city pilot program, AAA members can now request roadside electric vehicle charging services in Bend, OR and the Portland, OR metro area. Other regional cities in the pilot program include San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO.

“Our mission is to provide member peace of mind. That includes supporting those who prefer to travel in an electric vehicle,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “Mobile EV charging is the latest addition in our efforts to eliminate anxiety at the roadside.”

The AAA mobile charging trucks in Oregon are equipped with Level 2 chargers that provide 10-20 miles of range in 30 minutes, enabling EV owners to reach a point of safety for additional charging.

Other AAA services for electric vehicle drivers include:

Complimentary EV charging at the Boise Service Center

A comprehensive list of EV charging stations in the area using the AAA mobile app · The AAA Car Guide to help prospective EV owners identify the most fuel-efficient vehicles

Detailed listings for hotels with EV charging options in AAA’s digital TourBooks (visit AAA.com/tourbook)

5% cash back for every dollar spent at electric vehicle charging stations using the AAA Travel Advantage Visa card · AAA’s Your Driving Costs calculator tool to compare the total costs of vehicle ownership

Coming soon – the ability to add electric charging stations to your trip using the brand-new digital planning tool, Trip Canvas

“We’re excited to support the future of mobility, no matter where the road may lead,” Conde said. “Whether EV owners are setting out on their daily commute or crossing off a bucket list item on a long road trip, we’ll be there to lend a helping hand.”

