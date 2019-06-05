AAA: Idaho teen drivers at greatest risk during summer months

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho’s Public and Government Affairs Director

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー New research suggests teen drivers are at the greatest risk of getting in a car accident in the summer months.

“Every year, this time of year we see this issue where teen drivers that are inexperienced are dying and being involved in more crashes than the rest of the year,” Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho Public and Government Affairs Director, told KID NewsRadio. “We see a growing trend here where more and more inexperienced drivers, not just in Idaho but across the country, are really involved in these serious fatalities and issues, and we need to take care of it now.”

While the problem may stem from inexperienced teen drivers, summer road safety is something that should concern everyone, Conde said. Many crashes involving teenagers result in deaths or injuries for people other than the teen driver themselves.

“When novice drivers get behind the wheel, everybody’s at risk,” Conde said. “Ultimately, getting a driver’s license is only the beginning of the education process. It really isn’t a graduation. We really shouldn’t expect these teen drivers to have all the information they need to be successful. At the end of the day, parents need to still stay engaged and still stay involved in helping their teen driver develop those skills.”

Parents are an integral part of keeping their teen drivers and other motorists safe, especially during the summer months. In AAA’s study, more than 2000 Idaho drivers aged 19 and younger were involved in fatal or injury crashes in 2017. This same age group of drivers also disproportionately received citations for speeding, inattentive driving, following too closely and other infractions. But, by staying engaged with and accompanying their teenage drivers on the road, parents can help cultivate healthy habits behind the wheel.

“When it comes down to is continuing to ride with these teen drivers,” Conde said. “Parents shouldn’t say, ‘I did my time, I’ve done what I needed to do to get my teen up to speed and now they’re good to go.’ Continue to let them take the wheel when you’re driving together to places and just be observant because you’re going to see a lot of these issues coming up, especially things like the inattentive driving, especially the following too closely. Those are some of the things that could be discussed and detected ahead of time and that’s where parents need to stay involved and kind of nip things in the bud.”

But, Conde said, the solution doesn’t rest wholly on parents. As teens assume greater freedom by getting a license, they also need to assume greater responsibility for their actions on the road.

“The freedom to drive and the responsibility to drive carry a price,” Conde said. “You have to continue to educate yourself. You have to continue to be receptive to feedback. Ultimately, the people who love you and care about you are going to still be checking in with you and making sure that you’re doing the things to be safe…so many other people are impacted, your friends riding in the vehicle with you, people on the street, people in other vehicles, there are so many people whose lives you can impact through a careless moment.”

Parents and teens can explore other ways to stay safe on the road by visiting AAA’s Teen Driving website: