STATEWIDE — AAA is forecasting this holiday travel season to the busiest they have seen
in over 20 years. Here in Idaho around 614 thousand folks are expected to
travel to their destination. More people are driving this year because gas
prices across the state started dropping in mid-November bring the
average price to around $2-87 a gallon, which is 13 cents less than last
month and a nickel more than this time last year.
AAA predicts busy travel season
STATEWIDE — AAA is forecasting this holiday travel season to the busiest they have seen