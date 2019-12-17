STATEWIDE — AAA is forecasting this holiday travel season to the busiest they have seen

in over 20 years. Here in Idaho around 614 thousand folks are expected to

travel to their destination. More people are driving this year because gas

prices across the state started dropping in mid-November bring the

average price to around $2-87 a gallon, which is 13 cents less than last

month and a nickel more than this time last year.