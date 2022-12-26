IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With one week left of the holiday season, some travelers are just getting started.

As more snow and cold weather move through our area, experts at AAA are helping travelers be prepared. They say a safe trip starts before you put the key into the ignition.

“Obviously you want to scan the road and clear all the debris off of your vehicle,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “So getting that windshield clean, the headlights, the brake lights, the whole point is to see and be seen.”

Even if you’re used to winters in our region, holiday traffic is a whole different animal. Always have a plan in place if you’re traveling long distances.

“If you’re going longer distances, we always encourage people to have a good plan and communicate that plan to their friends or family members. That way they know what to expect. If you don’t arrive, they can act on your behalf to maybe alert the authorities or help you out,” said Conde.

And be on the lookout for inexperienced winter drivers and other obstacles as more out-of-state travelers hit our icy roads.

“We want to make sure people are actively scanning the road because this time of year, the roadway can be very dynamic, looking for debris, potholes, wildlife, and sliding cars in front of you. that’s all evidence that you need to be careful,” said Conde.

