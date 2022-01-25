BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – AARP Idaho is inviting local organizations and governments across the state to apply for the 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 22, 2022.

Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, coronavirus recovery, diversity and inclusion and more.

Now in its sixth year, the grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live.

Since 2017, AARP has awarded 17 grants in Idaho totaling more than $171,000. Grantees include recipients from communities across Idaho.

“We are excited to kick-off the Community Challenge again in 2022 to continue helping communities across Idaho become great places for people of all backgrounds, abilities and ages, especially people 50-plus,” said Francoise Cleveland, AARP Idaho advocacy director. “The program has proven that quick-action projects can lead to long-lasting improvements right where Idahoans live.”

AARP will prioritize proposals that support residents age 50 and over, are inclusive, address disparities, directly engage volunteers and aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes for all residents, especially people age 50 and older:

Support communities' efforts to build engagement and leverage funding available under new federal programs through laws like the American Rescue Plan Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and more.

through laws like the American Rescue Plan Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and more. Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities.

that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities. Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements.

that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements. Support a range of housing options that increases the availability of accessible and affordable choices.

that increases the availability of accessible and affordable choices. Ensure a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion while improving the built and social environment of a community.

while improving the built and social environment of a community. Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects that bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate a greater sense of inclusion.

with innovative and tangible projects that bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate a greater sense of inclusion. Other community improvements; including health services, community development, and coronavirus pandemic recovery.

Join AARP Wednesday, February 23rd at 11:00 a.m. MT and learn more about how to apply, what to expect during the process, and what makes a successful application. Members of the Idaho selection team will be on hand to answer questions about how to make your application stand out. Register HERE.

The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. ET, March 22, 2022. All projects must be completed by November 30, 2022. To submit an application and view past grantees, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.

