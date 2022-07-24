IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – AARP Idaho is hosting a virtual telephone town hall Monday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to noon (MT), to discuss disaster and major emergency preparedness.

Willie Nunn, Federal Emergency Management Agency Regional Administrator and Brad Richy, Director of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management will discuss the various types of potential crises in Idaho including wildfires, excessive heat, drought and earthquakes and ways families can be better prepared. They will also be available to answer any questions listeners from around the state may have. AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will moderate the discussion.

“The evidence continues to show that older adults are more susceptible and disproportionately affected by natural disasters including extreme heat,” AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel said. “Conversations like this are important to ensure the most vulnerable Idahoans are safe and their needs are met when disasters happen.”

With western wildfires, the continued drought and excessive heat blanketing the country, this is a timely discussion for residents of all ages.

The hour-long statewide town hall is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. MT. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/. The conversation will also stream live on the AARP Idaho Facebook page.

