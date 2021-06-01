TABER, Idaho (KIFI) – The Taber Fire grew to 338-acres before fire crews could get a solid line around its perimeter, according to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.

Firefighters responded with hand tools and bladder bags, hiking in over uneven terrain due to a lack of road access and lava rock. The Incident Commander anticipates the fire will be 100 percent contained late Tuesday.

“Having a fire grow to over 300 acres the first of June is not normal for this area,” said Joel Gosswiller, Idaho Falls District Fire Management Officer. “Current fire predictions, and what we are seeing on the ground, suggest this area might be busier than normal due to the anticipated hot and dry summer.” Fire managers are asking individuals to be extra cautious this summer as they recreate on public lands. Fire potential is expected to increase throughout the week as the area enters near record breaking temperatures.

The 338- acre Taber Fire was a result of an abandoned campfire.

Taber Fire

Located approximately 1-mile northwest of Taber, Idaho

Size: 338 acres

Cause: Abandoned Campfire

Fire resources – 4 engines, 1 dozer and a 20-person hand crew (Centennials)

Estimated Containment 06/01/21 at 8:00 p.m.

Indian Creek Fire

Located approximately 6 miles northwest of Alpine, Wyoming at the Indian Creek Boat Ramp

Size: 1 acre

Cause: Under Investigation

Fire resources – 2 federal engines, Swan Valley Helitack Crews, 2 Alpine Engines

Estimated Contained 06/01/21 at 8:00 p.m. Fire progression has stopped

