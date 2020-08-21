East Camas Fire near kilgore_11 Icehouse Creek Fire.

Caribou-Targhee National Forest Alaska Basin

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – With the increase in use, fire officials are seeing an increase in abandoned campfires throughout the region.

Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire personnel have extinguished more than 60 unattended or abandoned campfires so far this summer.

This week firefighters responded to two small fires caused by abandoned campfires; one in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness, in an area where campfires are prohibited, and another just north of Kilgore.

East Camas Fire near Kilgore.

Conditions in the area are dry and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely, and everyone is asked to practice heightened fire safety at all times.

Abandoned campfires can quickly escalate into wildfires. Where campfires are allowed, it is extremely important that they are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before campers leave their site. Visitors should never leave a fire unattended and can be held liable for suppression costs if their campfire becomes a wildfire. During times of elevated fire danger, a campfire is not encouraged.

Recreate Responsible does more than just remind visitors to leave no trace and practice safe social distancing. It reminds us that we all need to take the time to do our part to prevent human-caused fires.

Fire officials urge individuals to take the extra time to make sure their campfire is completely out before leaving their campsite.

To report a fire or smoke in the immediate area, call the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 208-524-7600.

