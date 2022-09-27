High pressure will make for a couple more days of bright sun and heat, light winds and nice afternoons. Some clouds move in the western side of the state today and will be a part of the forecast just ahead of a 20-30% chance of showers heading into Thursday. Temperatures will drop by 10 degrees daily for Thursday and Friday. 70’s for Thursday and Friday in the 60’s. Winds pick up 20+ mph. Enjoy the warmth today.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

The post Above average temps keep coming appeared first on Local News 8.